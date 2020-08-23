August 24, 2020

Orangefield ISD cancels for the week due to storms

By Van Wade

Published 7:15 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

Parents, students, and community members; out of an abundance of caution and due to the forecasted storms in the Gulf of Mexico, Orangefield ISD will close all schools, onsite and virtual, for the week of Monday, August 24th through Friday, August 29th.  Continue to monitor our district website, social media, and the Remind feed for further information.  Please stay safe during this time.  WE BELIEVE!

