Orange County marriage licenses issued August 10 – August 14, 2020
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 10 – August 14, 2020:
Paul D. Rose and Tiffany J. Davis
Collin M. Bailey and Bekah D. Borque
Matthew J. Norris and Amy M. Perez
Lindsay R. Schexnayder and Meredith A. Atterbery
