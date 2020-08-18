Orange County marriage licenses issued August 10 – August 14, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 10 – August 14, 2020:

Paul D. Rose and Tiffany J. Davis

Collin M. Bailey and Bekah D. Borque

Matthew J. Norris and Amy M. Perez

Lindsay R. Schexnayder and Meredith A. Atterbery