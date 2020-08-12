Mother of the Week 8.12.20
Here is Mother of the Week: Deshawnda Polidore. You are the mother of the week and continue to do a great job as a mother. Orange, Texas salutes you. To nominate a mother or father of the week, send a private message via Facebook to: Mary Ekene or email: news@orangeleader.com. The person with the most nominations each week is selected.
