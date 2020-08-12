Benny and the Bear, a shiny new clean

Long-time Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD maintenance man Benny Winder gave the LC-M Bear statue a bath Tuesday morning at the LC-M CISD Administration Building.

The Bear was originally received in 2009 from A.C. and Jane Hebert. He was a black bear when he arrived to the site. It took some refurbishing and layers of primer before he became the LC-M Bear.

The bricks surrounding the bear and park seating were laid in memory or in honor of LCM students, faculty, staff and friends who have played a part in our history. Reunion groups meet in Legacy Park to take a group photo around the bear or students have pictures of themselves with the bear to mark special events.