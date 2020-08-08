Alzheimer’s Insights: Beaumont Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on for 2020

The Beaumont Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for October 10 will take place as scheduled this year but will look different due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Past walks have always been a gathering of a large group of participants who then traverse a set course. Due to COVID concerns, that’s not possible in 2020.

Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association, says this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

This year’s Walk participants can walk almost anywhere – in their neighborhoods, on walking trails, wherever they can keep safe social distancing and always wear a mask.

Participants ranging from families to teams to individuals will all be able to connect through a new Walk phone app. This mobile app will let users not only access information and resources from the Association, but also participate in the Walk opening ceremony as well as follow a virtual walk path, track steps and distance, and manage Facebook fundraisers.

The new app can be downloaded now, with new features to be updated to it by early August. You can get links to Apple or Google downloads here: act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_app

Because the 2020 Walk is tied together online, participants will see the opening ceremony with local speakers and emcees, as well as the Promise Flowers presentation.

Also, in the mix is the Promise Garden, where participants in the past have written a loved one or friend’s name on a flower and set it into a mass of flowers left by other walkers. This year, the Garden will be set up by Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers and will be available in a view-only component.

To sign up, visit act.alz.org/walk or call the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

Scott Finley is Mgr. Media Engagement – Texas, Alzheimer’s Association