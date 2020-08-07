August 7, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 7.29-8.4.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:36 am Friday, August 7, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29 – August 4, 2020:

Wednesday, July 29

  • Burglary at the 3000 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Burglary at the 500 block of Floyd Circle
  • Controlled substance at the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive

 

Thursday, July 30

  • Theft at the 2100 block of Lennox Street
  • Robbery at the 1900 block of Main Street

Friday, July 31

  • Assault at the 800 block of Pine Street
  • Theft at the 20500 block of Interstate 10
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Denver Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Reynolds Lane

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • Trespassing at the 1300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Aug. 2

  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Davis Loop
  • Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Lexington Drive

Monday, Aug. 3

  • Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street
  • Harassment at the 300block of Moreland Street

Tuesday, Aug. 4

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 500 block of South Tannahill Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

