Bridge City and Orange students honored on the Dean’s List at Baylor University
WACO, Texas – More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Bridge City
Preston Lee Arnold, School of Music
Meagan Marie Bigler, College of Arts & Sciences
Orange
Jacob D Cunningham, College of Arts & Sciences
Madison Clarise Miller, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences
ALS walk comes to Orange
By Dawn Burleigh Last year one of Orange’s own was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease... read more