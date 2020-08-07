Bridge City and Orange students honored on the Dean’s List at Baylor University

WACO, Texas – More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 78 master’s programs, 46 doctoral programs (including the J.D.) and two education specialist programs.

Bridge City

Preston Lee Arnold, School of Music

Meagan Marie Bigler, College of Arts & Sciences

Orange

Jacob D Cunningham, College of Arts & Sciences

Madison Clarise Miller, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences