Entergy Texas Offers Additional Payment Options for Customers Affected by COVID-19

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – While the state continues to grapple with the health and economic impacts from COVID-19, Entergy Texas is implementing an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that includes offering flexible options to extend time to pay with payment arrangements, and waiving late fees if any. As part of this plan, any customer experiencing financial hardship is eligible to take up to twelve months to pay their current bill and/or unpaid balances.

“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our customers and understand how disruptive this continues to be,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “We want to do everything we can to help our customers, which is why we encourage any customers needing assistance to contact us now so we can work with you.”

Customers with a past due balance are encouraged to contact Entergy as soon as possible to make payment arrangements and discuss other enhanced customer assistance offers while they are available.

For our customers’ convenience, new self-service options are available on our website to extend whatever payment arrangement that works best for them. Visit entergy.com/payarrangements, or select Deferred Payment on the Entergy Mobile App, or call 1-800-ENTERGY and follow our automated response system billing and payment menu.

Some customers have unique circumstances that may require further special assistance. We encourage them to contact us at 1-800-ENTERGY for help with their unpaid balance.

We are also helping guide our customers, including low-income customers, to federal, local and state financial assistance while it is still available. You can access this information at entergy.com/covid-19/ txresources/.

“We also urge our customers to remain cautious, as scammers are working to take advantage of the fear this pandemic has created, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone,” continued Rainer. “Please know that we will never ask for your personal information over the phone or demand payment using money orders or gift cards. You can visit entergy.com/scams/ to learn how to protect yourself.”

Entergy Texas will continue to monitor the pandemic’s impact in Texas and update our Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan as appropriate in consultation with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.