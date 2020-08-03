Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 8.3.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a good week. Not too bad around here. All the courthouse people have checked negative for the COVID 19. Pretty much back to normal. Let’s see what’s been going on.

A lady called and said she needed medical assistance. All she would say is she didn’t feel good and her husband wouldn’t turn the TV down. Ambulance was dispatched.

Received a report of a stolen Mustang and motorcycle. We got a tip and Deputy White recovered both. Good job Sonny.

We received a 911 call about an accidental gun shot. Seems a rat ran across the deer camp floor. The victim missed the rat and shot his foot. A well, what can I say.

Lady called to report that her friends were supposed to tow her van to a shop to get fixed. Didn’t happen. They took it to a scrap yard and sold it. We took a report.

Several family disturbances last week. Most of them were involving child custody. Come on people, grow up.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: I’ve traveled a long way, and some of the roads weren’t paved. Ya’ll have a good week, if we can help, just holler. God Bless.