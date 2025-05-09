Vidor man remembered for love of outdoors, adventurous spirit Published 2:41 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

VIDOR — Services were held this week for a Vidor man who died attempting to stop a side-by-side from falling into a canal.

Hunter Koricanek, 20, died Sunday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

At 12:17 p.m. May 4, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of South Terry Road and Russell Road in Vidor. It had been reported an accident occurred while a group of people were operating ATVs near a canal. Upon arrival, deputies were able to assist EMS in transporting an unresponsive, 20-year-old, male, to an ambulance to be transported to the hospital, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon investigation of the scene, deputies observed a side-by-side halfway submerged in water in a nearby canal south of the South Terry Road. It was later discovered the side-by-side, driven by a 21-year-old male, was occupied by a 21-year-old female and the victim. The side-by-side had been traveling westbound on the canal when the driver attempted to go around a hole in the ground and the side-by-side slipped into the canal on its right side.

The victim jumped out of the side-by-side into the water to attempt to stop the side-by-side from falling into the canal. While the victim was holding the side-by-side, the driver backed the side-by-side up. The side-by-side fell into the canal on top of the victim. The victim was pinned under the water for several minutes before being removed from underneath the side-by-side. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim was identified as Hunter Koricanek from Vidor.

Koricanek was a lifelong resident of Vidor. According to his obituary, Hunter had a love for the outdoors and a fearless, adventurous spirit. He found joy in fishing, hunting, team roping, and riding four-wheelers—especially when surrounded by his friends and family. Known for his playful personality, he had a gift for “messing with people” just to make them laugh. He was also passionate about operating heavy equipment and was happiest when behind the controls.