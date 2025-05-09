Orange County Historical Society to meet Tuesday Published 2:43 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Orange County Historical Society will hold its second quarter 2025 meeting from 5:30 to 7p.m. Tuesday at the Orange Public Library, 220 N. 5th St.

This quarter’s guest speaker will be Mayor Larry Spears Jr., who will share his perspective on how Orange has evolved during his tenure and discuss the city’s key challenges and opportunities ahead.

Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is welcome to attend and take part in the conversation.