Bobcats scoot past Rebels, 80-60
ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats scooted past the Evadale Rebels on Saturday 80-60.
Pete Ragusa powered the Bobcats with 25 points and had five assists.
Payton Wrinkle notched 19 points and six steals. Zane Wrinkle fired in 11 points and grabbed five rebounds while Koen Maddox chimed in with nine points and seven boards.
