Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club announces Open House of Model Railroad Displays

Each November the hobby of Model Railroading is recognized by celebrating National Model Railroad Month. Again, this year, in honor of this celebration, Grace Lutheran Church, located at 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange, TX and the Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club would like to announce an Open House of Model Railroad Displays on Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is no admission fee.

The Club members will run passenger and freight trains on their HO-scale modular layout. There will also be an N-scale layout and an O gauge Christmas layout.

LEGO trains will also be making their return to our Open House. Young and old can both be amazed and entertained by the miniature scenes that are displayed.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be running for the kids.

If you have ever wondered about the hobby of Model Railroading or making miniatures, then this is a good time to meet the area’s model railroaders and ask questions about this great hobby. Boy Scouts can talk with one of the club members about the Model Railroad Merit Badge and how the club can help them work on the requirements to receive this badge.

We have several members who are approved Badge Counselors.

The Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club meets on Monday nights at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church for anyone interested in joining the club.

For more details or directions, contact George Bohn at 409-313-1991 or 409-882-9191.You can also contact Mike Gulley at 409-670-5349. Visit us on our website, www.setmrc.com.

“All Aboard” for Model Railroading Fun!