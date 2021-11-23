Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.15-11.19.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 15 – November 19, 2021:
Andrew M. Hollingsworth and Kennedi A. Manuel
Robert W. Reagor, Jr. and Makayla S. Simmons
Dexter J. Allen and Amy T. Howard
Alexander T. Beckham and Julie M. Denson
Colton G. Bates and Ciara R. Crooks
Matthew S. Lawson and Tiffany A. Lambert
Cory L. Lillard and Michaela C. Diamond
Jacques E. Ramirez and Sierra N. Haygood
Terry L. Hale and Brianna K. Stephens
Christopher T. Ecosta and Maren J. Menard
Logan M. Tingler and Mikala R. LeClare
Donald J. Allbright and Josie L. Baker
