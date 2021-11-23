More candidates have filed for the Republican Primary ballot

Orange County Republican Chairman Leo LaBauve III announced five more candidates have filed for a place on the Republican Primary ballot.

Those who have filed as of this time are:

County Judge

John Gothia*

Commissioners Precinct 2

Shawn Hare

Matt Chandler

Chris Sowell

Jude Graffagnino

Robert Lunsford

Commissioners Precinct 4

Robert Viator*

District Court Judge of the 260th court

Steve Parkhurst*

County Court of Law

Judge Mandy White-Rogers*

County Clerk

Brandy Robertson*

County Treasurer

Christy Khoury*

District Court

Anne Gerity Reed

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Hershel Stagner*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Chad Jenkins*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Joy Dubose Simonton*

Candice Conroy Steele

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Rodney Price*

Orange County Republican Party Chair

Leo LaBauve III

* Incumbent