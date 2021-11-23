Closed for Thanksgiving 2021

The City of Orange will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26, 2021. City offices will be closed both days to allow our employees to spend time with their family and friends. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire departments will be on duty keeping us safe.

Waste Management will NOT have pick up on Thursday, November 25. Thursday’s route will be serviced on Friday, and Friday’s route will be serviced on Saturday. Regular service will resume on Monday.

The City of Orange would like to thank you for being a part of our community.

In observance of Thanksgiving, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

Vehicle title and registration services: Most vehicle title and registration services are provided by your county tax office. County tax office hours may vary. Registration renewal is available online at www.TxDMV.gov.

Oversize/Overweight permits: Motor Carrier Oversize/Overweight permits can be ordered online through the Texas Permitting and Routing Optimization System (TxPROS) at www.TxDMV.gov.

The Orange Leader will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. The office will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.