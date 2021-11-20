FAITH: Let’s talk turkey

When my wife wants to have a very serious and candid conversation, she’ll say “let’s talk turkey.” So, if you would be so inclined, let’s talk turkey, add some dressing and cranberry sauce.

As we are approaching days leading up to the most celebrated family day of the year. Can we be serious and candid? With what we have experienced over the last two to three years, we truly have so much to be thankful for.

Yes, there are those who have lost loved ones and will be celebrating for the first time without them. And the truth is there will be some hurt and pain being felt.

We should be thankful that God has given us the ability and desire to have empathy for them to share with them in these tough days.

We should be thankful that God has given us the capability and capacity to be able to share with those who might not have during this time.

We should be thankful that God has chosen each of us to be his hands and feet in the earth realm to extend genuine love to those we may not even know.

We should be thankful for having a heart to look beyond our own dinner table and feel the weight of those who sit at the table with no dinner.

We should be thankful that we even have the emotions to feel thankful.

Can we really just talk turkey? This year as we get ready to have feast, food, fellowship and football, let’s make sure we focus on two other “F’s”, that’s God the father and family.

No man knows the hour of when we shall take our last breath. Let’s celebrate the life of the living. Living is truly worth being thankful, no matter what material things we have or don’t have.

Let’s let our family know that they are sweeter than cherry pie, more fulfilling than stuffing, and mean more to us than meat.

Let’s take this time to try and mend the fences in our family.

And if for nothing else, let’s just give God thanks for the ability to say “Thank You.”

Again, there will be moments of emotional reflection. I celebrate and thank God with you for having celebratory memories.

May God continue to smile upon each and every one of you. May He continue to give you more and more and more experiences to be thankful for.

I want to thank God and thank you for giving of your time to read my expressions.

May God continue to bless and keep you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.