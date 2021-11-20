November 20, 2021

  • 64°

Carolin’ in the City set for December

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:20 am Saturday, November 20, 2021

Orange Community Players is hosting the inaugural Carolin’ in the City event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the theatre grounds located at 3330 Bowling Lane in Orange.

Orange Community Players will perform Christmas Carols. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available on site. Sausage and hot dogs will be served by Holy Smoke.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be onsite for photos for children of all ages.

This event is in partnership with Toys for Tots, The West Orange Walmart #777, Orange H-E-B, Holy Smoke of Orange, Texas and Csix19.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar