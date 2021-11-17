AAUW schedules November Book-Ins

To The Leader

The Orange Chapter of AAUW will discuss “Black Water Rising” at its next Book-Ins meeting on Tuesday, November 23 at 7 p.m., using primarily the video conferencing platform of Zoom. Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, will lead the book discussion of the novel written by Attica Locke.

In Book-Ins meetings, the AAUW members gather monthly to discuss a selected book, led by a member or guest reviewer who provides insights. Sarah Boehme said, “Our next book, ‘Black Water Rising,’ is a mystery that takes place in Houston, Texas, in 1981. The main character is an African American lawyer, who saves a woman’s life and then becomes involved in a murder mystery, political intrigue, and union workers’ conflicts. His life is complicated by the fact that he was active in the Civil Rights movement in the late 60s. The author, Attica Locke, grew up in Houston. The atmosphere of that city adds to the enjoyment of this story, and the theme of racial justice makes it more significant than just a mystery-thriller story.”

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, contact Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, by leaving a message at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.