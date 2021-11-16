LDWF Removes Injured Deer From Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) personnel removed a deer Monday (Nov. 15) from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge after it had entered the facility and made its way to the second floor.

The deer, a 4.5 year old doe, had to be euthanized because of traumatic injuries sustained before it entered the building. It was believed that the deer had been hit by a vehicle near the Essen Lane hospital.

LDWF responded to a call from hospital officials Monday afternoon and anesthetized the animal before removing it and taking it to LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge. An examination by LDWF State Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour revealed the traumatic injuries, which led to the decision to euthanize the animal.

“The deer was apparently injured in traffic,” LaCour said. “Hospital officials did a great job of subduing the animal then getting in touch with us.’’