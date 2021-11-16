California man charged in scheme involving over $300,000 in fraudulent purchases from The Home Depot

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JONATHAN ORPILLA SINLAO, age 36, a resident of San Jose, California, was charged on November 12, 2021 in an eight-count indictment arising out of a scheme to make numerous unauthorized credit card purchases at Home Depot stores.

The indictment charges SINLAO with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1029(a)(5) and 1029(b)(2). If convicted of this count, SINLAO faces a maximum term of seven-and-a-half (7.5) years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.00 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss caused by the offense. SINLAO was also charged with seven counts of Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(a)(5). If convicted, SINLAO faces, as to each of these seven counts, a maximum term of fifteen (15) years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.00 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss caused by the offense. In addition, SINLAO faces a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years per count after his release from prison. A mandatory special assessment fee of $100 per count is also applicable.

According to Court documents, SINLAO conspired with others to conduct over $300,000 in unauthorized purchases of gift cards and products at Home Depot stores using customers’ Citibank credit card numbers. These transactions occurred between at least February of 2019 and July of 2019 at Home Depot stores in Louisiana, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, New York, and Oklahoma.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.