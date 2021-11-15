Boys hoop roundup: Bobcats get past Big Sandy
The Orangefield Bobcats strolled to a 56-47 season-opening win over Big Sandy.
Payton Wrinkle had a nice game for the Bobcats, pumping in 24 points to go along with eight steals while also knocking down four three-pointers and adding four assists.
Pete Ragusa chimed in with 10 points and had six rebounds. Koen Maddox contributed six points while Pedro Silveira added five points.
* * *
BC boys
The Bridge City Cardinals dropped a tight 72-64 decision to the Kelly Bulldogs in their season opener.
Walker Britten led the Cardinals with 18 points while Aiden Gutierrez and Fernando Rodriguez scored 15 points apiece.
Lady Mustangs rattle Newton, 55-30
WO-S girls – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs handed first-year head coach Jimmesha Proctor a first win in a big... read more