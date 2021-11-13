Lady Mustangs rattle Newton, 55-30
WO-S girls – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs handed first-year head coach Jimmesha Proctor a first win in a big way in their season opener as they cruised past the Newton Lady Eagles 55-30.
Sidnye Antoine led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points and eight rebounds while Aniah Henderson chimed in with 13 points and six assists.
The Lady Mustangs will visit Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday.
You Might Like
Battlin’ Bears cage Wildcats in 34-24 bidistrict win
By Keagan Smith Orange Leader WILLIS – Piling up over 500 yards of total offense, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears... read more