NAACP Monthly General Meeting
NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#
