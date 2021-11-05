Community Calendar 11.6.21

Nov. 6

Holiday in the Park

West Orange Holiday in the Park festival, which will be held in the park next door to City Hall, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will spotlight local entertainers each year and the public is invited to bring their lawn chairs on come on out and spend the day enjoying not only the entertainment, but the many vendors and food booths participating in this year’s event.