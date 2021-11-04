Texas Rent Relief to Close System to New Applications; Continue Disbursement of $680 Million

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available, the program is closing its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests. The portal shut-off will take place on Friday, November 5 at 5:00 pm Central Time.

Texas Rent Relief will continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review. The tremendous response for this program demonstrates just how great the need is in Texas.

For Those Who Haven’t Started Applications

Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who have not yet started an application in the system must do so prior to the deadline of Friday, Nov. 5, at 5:00 pm Central Time. Applicants who started an application prior to the deadline will have 21 days to complete it. The program will attempt to contact the applicant 3 times over the course of the 21 days, but if the applicant does not submit during this time period their application will be deemed inactive and they will no longer be able to submit an application.

For Those Who Previously Submitted Applications

Submitted applications currently being reviewed will continue to be processed until all program funds run out. With the funding left, we anticipate to continue to disburse assistance over the next three months to submitted applications already in the queue.

Future Funding

We are currently not accepting new applications or additional funding requests, but may do so in the future if more funds are made available. If additional funding becomes available at a later date, submitted applications will remain on file and will be reviewed in the order they were received and according to application review priorities.

Alternative Assistance Options

For alternative assistance options, visit the Help for Texans webpage or call 2-1-1 Texas for information on organizations that are helping Texans with emergency rent and utility assistance.