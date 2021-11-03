OPINION: Positive Highlights: Reaching out during the holidays

The holidays are around the corner and there are several families that will not be in the holiday spirit. Why, you may ask. Because several of them have recently lost family members and are still grieving family members they have lost in the past.

This holiday season, instead of thinking about our own families, let us reach out to others and shed some light to them.

You can make special phone calls, give out inspirational cards, bake some treats, invite them to church, invite them to dinner, etc. There are several ways to uplift families this holiday season to show them you care.

People are dying left and right and some have no one to turn to. Mental Health is so important. Let us reach out and be that positive energy in someone’s life.

Many of us are still blessed to have all of our family members and the people we love in the land of the living. Let us not be so selfish we cannot show that same love to other people.

The very next moment is never promised, so let us all never take life for granted. Show love, have a kind heart and always STAY POSITIVE!!

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board Member of NAACP Orange Chapter/ Author & Activist Bring Positivity Back/ Owner & Founder Livol LLC