Lady Bobcats drop tough five-gamer to Splendora in bidistrict

KOUNTZE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats battled hard but came up just short in their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff with Splendora, as the Lady Wildcats advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 13-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-12, 15-12 victory at Kountze High School Tuesday night.

Madison Greenway led the Lady Bobcats (28-11), the second-place team out of District 22-4A, with 19 kills. Mackenzie Haley notched 10 kills while Kylie Mouton and Greenlea Oldham had six apiece.

Faith Burnette paced the Lady Bobcats with 26 assists while Brianna Moore had 22.

Greenway claimed 29 digs while Burnette had 23, Libby Thurman 16 and Harleigh Rawls 14.

Burnette and Oldham had a block apiece. Greenway collected four aces while Thurman and Moore had two apiece.

Splendora (21-15), the third-place team out of 21-4A, will now move on to face Navasota in the area round.