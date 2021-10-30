October 30, 2021

  • 50°
Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Red

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:52 am Saturday, October 30, 2021

Meet Red.  He’s patiently waiting for his forever hooman.  He will be your best bud, your ride-or-die, and your loyal companion for years to come.  Look at those big, brown eyes and that sweet smile.  Please consider fostering or adopting Red.  He’s ready to meet you at the West Orange Animal Shelter.  Call today at 409-883-3468.

