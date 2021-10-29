Richard “Dickie” Colburn, Jr., 75, of Orange, passed away on October 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Orange. A reception for those who loved Dickie will follow directly after services at the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church.

Born in Orange, Texas, on April 24, 1946, he was the son of Richard Colburn and Billie Jean Whitaker Colburn. Dickie graduated from Stark high school Class of 1964 – the year the football went to State. He attended McNeese where he continued his streak as star football player, repping #64 on the field and a GCA All Conference for Football as a guard. Dickie received his Bachelor’s Degree in Coaching and Teaching and would go on to coach in Crowley, Louisiana along with Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was a lifelong teacher through and through and would use his skills to teach kids fishing. Fishing proved to be a huge part of Dickie’s life and career, he owned a fishing and tackle store called “The Fishing Hole” and worked as a fishing guide for 40 years on the Toledo and the Sabine. He was a true conservationist and respected the water and the life it held. He wrote articles for Texas Salt Water Fishing Magazine, the Orange Leader, Penny Record and reported weekly for KOGT. Dickie worked as an Operator for DuPont for 25 years until his retirement. He was a life long member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon and Trustee. Dickie had an unwaivering faith in God that touched all those around him. He was a member of CCA and the Orange Boat Club. Dickie adored his family and was the best Pop to his grandchildren. He left an impact on everyone he met through life’s journey and will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Billie Jean Colburn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Colburn; children, Richard “Rafe” Colburn III and wife Patricia of Brookland, New York and Terri Louise Hoyland and husband Darren of Orangefield; grandchildren, Andrew Richard Hoyland and Whitley Elise Hoyland; and siblings, “Jeep” Colburn and wife Carolyn of Orange and Pauline Colburn Hargrave and husband Ricky of Orange.