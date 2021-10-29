Community Calendar 10.30-10.31-21

Oct. 30

Ken Thayer Memorial Blood Drive

A Blood Drive in memory of Ken Thayer is from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 30, 2021, inside Thayer Dance Academy at 1202 North 16th Street in Orange. Must present photo ID at the time of donation. For questions about blood donation, go to Lifeshare.org or call 318-322-4445

Teapot Collection Sale

A benefit for Essie Bellfield, the Essie Bellfield Teapot Collection Sale, is from 12 Noon – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1907 Link Ave in Orange. Questions will be answered the day of the sale. Please do not block the driveway.

Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat

North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N 16th Street in Orange, is having its annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday in a different way. After worship services Sunday at noon, it will host a hot dog lunch after which the fun begins.

There be a pumpkin drop, pumpkin and cake walks, an axe throw and more. The Trunk or Treat will follow with vehicle trunks loads of candy. The event concludes at 2 p.m. but it’s not all.

Go trick or treating at a “Stranger Treats” home near you. Connect with neighbors and get lots of candy while being the “light” of Jesus in our community. The church will provide a list of homes at the Trunk or Treat events.

Trunk or Treat

The Orange Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for Halloween.

Trunk or Treat

Community Christian Church is hosting a Life Fest Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the church’s parking lot at 3400 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange.