LaDonna Jean Laughlin, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 26, 2021, in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mike Sullivan. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Orange County, Texas, on November 2, 1936, she was the daughter of Leon Webb and Aude (Alford) Webb. LaDonna was employed through the Cerebral Palsy Foundation as a Secretary for a number of years. She was a talented pianist and played for the Orangefield Christian Church as well as for her loved ones at home. LaDonna worked the elections in Orangefield on a regular basis, and enjoyed making an impact and helping her little community. She enjoyed quiliting and sewing, but above all else, spending time with her family. She adored her family but her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. LaDonna was remembered for her warm spirit, kind heart and exquisite personality. She will be missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Aude Webb; husband, Steve Laughlin, Jr.; and sons, Ricky Laughlin and Rodney Laughlin.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Griffey and Ricky Britnell of Orangefield, Steve “Bubba” Laughlin, and Greg Laughlin and wife Renee, all of Orangefield; several grandchildren; and even more great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Webb of Orange; half-siblings, Leon Webb, Jr., and Debbie Lieb, both of Houston; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Laughlin, Stephen Boutte, Anthony Laughlin, Thomas Glover, Tyler Glover and Jesse Freeman. Honorary pallbearers are Seth Watkins and Colton Curtice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia Society at www.lls.org or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.yourcpf.org .