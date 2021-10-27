OrangeYouBold: Let’s coast on by

Hello beautiful people. Let’s get back to crafting with a fun Dollar Tree craft. I swooped into my local store looking for an inexpensive project you all might like. I browsed the store, and nothing really jumped out at me until I caught a glimpse of packages of rope behind a shipment of boxes. I always want to unpack those boxes to see what is inside. Surely, I cannot be the only one.

I purchased two packages of rope for a dollar each. You cannot beat that price.

The supplies I needed were a pair of scissors, a hot glue gun, and rope.

This craft is very simple and requires a low level of skill. You can improvise and cut a circle out to use a guideline for the base of the coaster. I would recommend cork, but I have seen other material used.

The coasters I created were about 4 inches. I did not use a base for this project. The rope will absorb condensation from your drink.

I applied a little hot glue to the end of the rope and began to coil it tightly adding more glue along the way. Eventually I placed the rope on top of a spool of ribbon for a guide to measure the coaster. You want to be sure you coil tightly, but not so tightly the coaster begins to buckle.

Once you have achieved your desired size you will cut the rope at an angle and begin the process of gluing the end as seamless as possible.

Be very careful with the hot glue. It is easy to accidentally grab hot glue while creating your coaster.

Once the coaster was complete, I used my scissors to trim the frayed edges.

I think these coasters can be an excellent gift to someone you know. You can package it with a sweet ribbon and cute tag.

Handmade gifts bring my heart great joy. Spread a little joy with these adorable coasters.

