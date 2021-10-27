OC residents encouraged to report property damage

Orange County residents affected by the severe weather today are encouraged to report property damage using the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) survey.

Using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage surveys, Orange County can report damage to homes and businesses to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The information provided in the surveys assist emergency management officials across the state to gain an understanding of damages that occurred and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

As preliminary damage assessments take place and the recovery phase begins, citizens can help by filling out the survey, sharing pertinent details and uploading photos to assist in this process. The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov< https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/…> and clicking on October Severe Weather Events.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. If does not guarantee disaster relief services.