New Airboat Company in South East Texas is making a Big Splash as they begin building Airboats for customers all over the Country. Patriot Airboats in Vidor, Texas is World Class Airboats for customers nationwide. This recently released 18 ft Model with 665 Horse Power shipped this week to Infidel Outdoors in South Texas for one of our favorite Hunting and Fishing guides.

Exciting new projects are currently under way.

“Thanks to Our Hometown for the love and support,” Patriot Airboats President Faron Floyd said. “President We are continuing to grown and serve our law enforcement and rescue community with Extreme Duty Airboats.”