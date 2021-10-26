Traffic stop ends with marijuana seizure and stolen gun

PRESS RELEASE —

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 03:03 AM, an officer attempted to stop a 2007 Toyota Camry that traveling east Bound on IH-10 near FM 1132 for a traffic violation. The driver attempted to make a rapid exit from the highway onto the off ramp when he lost control of his vehicle almost striking the interior barrier. This caused the 2 passenger tires to flatten. The driver exited the vehicle rapidly. As the officer approached the driver took off running across the highway Northbound and into the wooded area. Officers lost sight of the driver at this time. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the driver. The driver is described as a Black male, wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and red cap.

Upon returning to the vehicle officers located a loaded 40 Caliber Ruger pistol that was reported stolen from Acadia Parish Louisiana under the front passenger seat. In the trunk officers located 26 lbs of marijuana with a street value of $50,000 and a money counter. The incident is under investigation. The vehicle returns to Pineville, LA.