Marijuana found inside of a burning residence

On Saturday, October 24, 2021, Orange County Narcotics Division was notified by Patrol Deputies regarding marijuana being found inside of a burning residence, located at 295 Easy Street in Vidor.

Once Orange County Emergency Services District 1 extinguished the fire inside the residence, they located several vacuum-sealed bags of Marijuana, in plain view, laying on the floor and in a closet.

Orange County Narcotics secured a search warrant out of the Honorable Judge Peveto’s (163rd) District Court.

A further search of the residence yielded approximately 75 pounds of Marijuana, a 7.62×51 mm Semi-Automatic Rifle, and a Glock 19, 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Douglas Wayne Claybrook, 62, who had only been living/renting there for less than three months, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana > 50 lbs < 2000 lbs (2nd Degree Felony).

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office along with Orange County Emergency Services District 1 and Judge Peveto for their assistance in the investigation.