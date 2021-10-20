LCCA’s Hunt, Jones bring home CC medals

Congratulations to Little Cypress Christian Academy 6th graders Eden Hunt and Kinley Jones. The girls took 1st and 3rd place at the recent cross country meet hosted by LCCA at Northway Park. Hunt finished the 2-mile run with a time of 17.21, followed by Jones with a time of 20.07. LCCA runners Carley Morrein, Dax Anthony, and Carsen Brown also represented with Wolves. The LCCA Cross County teams are coached by Newly & Carrie Hunt.