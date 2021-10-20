Community Calendar 10.21- 10.23.21

Oct. 21

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Fins, Feathers, Fooore!

The Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield is pleased to announce their 1st Annual Guys’ Game Night: Fins, Feathers, and Foooore! The game night will be held at the Bridge City Community Center located on 105 Parkside Drive in Bridge City from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 21. Tickets and sponsorships are still available. $60 per individual ticket. Prizes include premium golf clubs and gear, fishing trips, and hunting equipment. There will also be door prizes and a live auction held during the event. Alcohol and dinner will be served during the event. No one under 21 will be permitted.

Together Thursday Concert

Drywater will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, Orange Riverside Pavilion located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The free outdoor concert is through a partnership between Dow and United Way of Orange County. Food truck and outdoor games will also be available.

Oct. 23

Electronic Waste Collection

Keep Orange County Beautiful is hosting an E-Waste Collection Day from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 at the Orange Baptist Hospital parking lot located at 608 Strickland Drive in Orange. E-Waste to be collected that day will include computers and laptops, hard drives, monitors, printers, power cords, cell phones, tablets, fax, scanners, UPS, batteries, electric appliances, TVs.

5th Annual Ghost Walk

The Heritage House of Orange County will present the 5th Annual Ghost Walk taking place at 905 W. Division in Orange on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Featuring talent from our area school districts, come downtown and learn about the ghostly past of Orange County. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 years old. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free.

Haunted Woods Presented by Deweyville Class of 2023

The Deweyville Junior Class presents the most terrifying walk of your life! Join us on October 23 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. for The Haunted Woods. Do you have what it takes? Parking for The Haunted Woods is available at the Orange Appraisal District (9157 I-10 Orange, TX 77630) and Old First Orange Baptist Church (7925 I-10 Orange, TX 77630). Transportation to The Haunted Woods will be provided via hayride. Entry is $5 and concessions will be available. Come out, eat dinner, and have a scary good time for a good cause! This event is cash only!

Halloween Dance

David Burnham & Texas Thunder will be at the Orange VFW Post 2775, on State Hwy. 87, one mile north on Interstate 10, on Saturday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the door. There is a costume Contest and refreshments will be available.