Lady Cardinals throttle Lumberton in sweep

BRIDGE CITY – Putting together another outstanding overall effort, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals made quick work of the Lumberton Lady Raiders 25-16, 25-14, 25-10 to remain undefeated in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

It was quite a night as well for the Lady Cardinals, currently ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state poll, as they celebrated Pink Out Night and Middle School Appreciation.

Taryn Doiron notched 30 assists, six digs, five kills and two aces for the Lady Cardinals (35-4, 10-0).

Harlee Tupper posted 15 digs, seven kills, four aces and three blocks. Morgan Louvier had 16 digs, six kills, four aces and three blocks. Demi Carter clained 11 kills and three aces. Caryss Carpenter finished with 10 digs, six kills and an ace while Lauren Richter had six digs.

The Lady Cardinals will venture to West Orange-Stark Friday to face the Lady Mustangs and will return home next Tuesday for Senior Night when they welcome in Little Cypress-Mauriceville.