October 18, 2021

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S students aid in United Way Day of Caring

By Van Wade

Published 9:38 am Monday, October 18, 2021

West Orange-Stark ECHS students, along with Mrs. Sims and Mrs. McCain, participated in the United Way Day of Caring on Friday. They helped paint and stock the pantry. Thanks to the following students for lending a helping hand: Marlon Cortez, La’Reaya Crochett, Alicia Odom, Daylen Edwards, and Esmeralda Cacho.

