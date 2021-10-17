Hearts in Touch: In the imagination of a child

My two-year-old granddaughter Emma Kate loves dinosaurs, loves to watch dinosaur cartoons and loves to pretend she is a dinosaur. She stomps around and says she’s a T-Rex. Ask her if she’s a pterodactyl and she will stretch out her arms and say, “Yes, and look at my wings.” You want a triceratops in your living room? Look no further. Emma Kate will point to the top of her head as she bends it toward you and say, “See my horns?” And a ball of any size or color is a dinosaur egg she will sit on and explain, “It’s gonna hatch.”

I love her wonderful imagination. I also love that her parents David and Elise pray with her and lead her in positive affirmations every night.

“I am brave.”

“I am strong.”

“I am smart.”

“I am kind.”

“I’m a good friend.”

“I’m a good student.”

Recently Emma Kate added one of her own, “I love watching TV.”

Don’t you just love the honesty of a child? I have to admit I love watching TV too; however, I’m not sure I can mimic what I watch. I rarely know the answers on Jeopardy, the people on The Chase would catch me, and I’m pretty sure I’d have to move (and learn to ice skate) to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

In the meantime, I’m content with trying to parallel my life to Psalm 1:1-3, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on His law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers.”

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.