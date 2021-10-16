Day of Caring
Staff from Chevron Phillips, The Orange Leader, State Farm and the Stark Foundation participated in the United Way of Orange County Day (UW)of Caring by providing treats, stuffed animals and cards for Southeast Texas Hospice on Friday. Several partner agencies of UW were treated to a Day of Caring both virtually and in person to help the agencies as they help residents of Orange County.
