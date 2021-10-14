Orange Covid numbers drop in past week

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.12.21.

63 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 5- Oct 11. (10 confirmed, 53 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

41-50yo (13 cases)

71-80yo (10 cases)

61-70yo (9 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.

9/14-9/20: 372 new cases

9/21-9/27: 254 new cases

9/28-10/4: 102 new cases

10/4-10/11: 63 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

9/14-9/20: 77 new cases

9/21-9/27: 49 new cases

9/28-10/4: 8 new cases

10/4-10/11: 7 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 8 cases currently being hospitalized:

0 were fully vaccinated

8 were not vaccinated

2 on ventilator