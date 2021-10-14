Orange Covid numbers drop in past week
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.12.21.
63 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 5- Oct 11. (10 confirmed, 53 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
41-50yo (13 cases)
71-80yo (10 cases)
61-70yo (9 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.
9/14-9/20: 372 new cases
9/21-9/27: 254 new cases
9/28-10/4: 102 new cases
10/4-10/11: 63 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
9/14-9/20: 77 new cases
9/21-9/27: 49 new cases
9/28-10/4: 8 new cases
10/4-10/11: 7 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 8 cases currently being hospitalized:
0 were fully vaccinated
8 were not vaccinated
2 on ventilator
