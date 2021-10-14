Fisher, Lady Bears storm to 22-4A CC titles

VIDOR – Led by another first-place individual effort from Annabelle Fisher and a strong overall team performance, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears stormed to the District 22-4A Cross Country team championship at Claiborne West Park Thursday.

Fisher ran a strong time, covering the two-mile terrain in 12 minutes, 33.40 seconds.

Bridge City’s Zuzana Navratilova notched second-place with a time of 13:08.50.

The top 10 finishers and the top three teams all advanced to the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships, which will be held Oct. 25 at Sam Houston State University.

The Lady Bears won the team crown with 51 points. Lumberton (55) was second followed by Bridge City (73), which will head to regionals, Orangefield (85), Silsbee (90) and Vidor (127).

Following Fisher for the Lady Bears were Karlie Seymour (sixth, 14:33.20), Taylor Bull (eighth, 14:38.80), DeAsia Tippins (14th, 15:41.70), Danika Williamson (24th, 16:48.10) and Ella Stephenson (29th, 18:12.80).

Following Navratilova for Bridge City were Devyn Cherry (12th, 15:34.30), Iris Lobatos (19th, 16:14.30), Madison Rowe (21st, 16:32.00), Raema Lyda (23rd, 16:47.10) and Brook Carpenter (27th, 17:36.60).

Orangefield’s Draven Crochet will be heading to regionals as well as she nabbed 10th-place with a 15:12.40). She was followed by teammates Kadee English (13th, 15:38.10), Sally Crosby (18th, 16:13.00), Sadie Malagarie (20th, 16:15.90), Gracie Castro (28th, 18:00.90) and Natalie Black (30th, 18:21.70).

West Orange-Stark’s Esmeralda Cacho took 15th with a 15:56.30 and teammate Amaliya Alvarez was 22nd with a 16:35.20.