OrangeYouBold: What do I do with H(all)oween of this candy?

Hello beautiful people. October is here. Someone needs to tell the weather, but I digress. October brings all the variations of orange, pumpkins, ghouls, goblins, and the ever-controversial Halloween candy. You may see older trick or treaters this year. I encourage you to let them enjoy being a kid. You may not be into Halloween and that’s okay. Many churches and some businesses have Fall festivals and trunk or treats for you to enjoy.

The candy haul can be massive regardless of where you go. What will you do with the candy you collect? Obviously, you will eat some or a lot. I do not enjoy wasting things so here are some ways you can utilize the candy you collect. Sharing is caring, so share with places that will accept the donation. Call your local nursing home and see if they can use the candy for their residents or even your local daycare. You could check with your teacher friends they may be able to use it in their classroom.

Do you enjoy baking or an occasional drink? Freeze the chocolate candy for baking later. You can chop the chocolate in pieces to throw in your cakes, cookies, and cupcakes. Those yummy frozen pieces can be thrown into a blender with ice cream for a tasty treat. Where are my adults? There are a couple of things you can do with the gummy and hardy candy you may not want your little one to have. Jolly ranchers and other hard candies can be thrown in a bottle of Vodka to create a flavored Vodka for the upcoming holiday season spirits. Soaking gummy bears and worms in Vodka is another way adults can utilize leftover candy. These can be great for an upcoming party. I will remind you this is only for adults and only a suggestion.

Get creative with the leftover chocolate by creating unique smores over a warm fire or in the oven. Throw some candy in your purse. You can bag it with a protein bar and a small bottle of water for those times you cross paths with someone in need of a meal. The possibilities are endless. Share the ways you get creative with your leftover candy by emailing orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Don’t toss that candy, put it to good use. OrangeYouBold…Yes I am.