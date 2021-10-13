October 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for  October 12, 2021:

  • Recovery of stolen property at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

