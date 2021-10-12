Community Briefs 10.13.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff

Bolivar Peninsula Tourism and Visitors Center is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff to take place Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Location of this 5th Annual Event for Southeast Texas will take place at 1605 Hwy 87 Crystal Beach Texas 77650 at The @ Festival Park.

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Haunted Woods Presented by Deweyville Class of 2023

The Deweyville Junior Class presents the most terrifying walk of your life! Join us on October 23 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. for The Haunted Woods. Do you have what it takes? Parking for The Haunted Woods is available at the Orange Appraisal District (9157 I-10 Orange, TX 77630) and Old First Orange Baptist Church (7925 I-10 Orange, TX 77630). Transportation to The Haunted Woods will be provided via hayride. Entry is $5 and concessions will be available. Come out, eat dinner, and have a scary good time for a good cause! This event is cash only!

Fins, Feathers, Fooore!

The Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield is pleased to announce their 1st Annual Guys’ Game Night: Fins, Feathers, and Foooore! The game night will be held at the Bridge City Community Center located on 105 Parkside Drive in Bridge City from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 21. Tickets and sponsorships are still available. $60 per individual ticket. Prizes include premium golf clubs and gear, fishing trips, and hunting equipment. There will also be door prizes and a live auction held during the event. Alcohol and dinner will be served during the event. No one under 21 will be permitted.

Volunteers Needed

Friends of the Orange Train Depot is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.orangetxdepot.org or contact Office Manager Rose Simar at 409-330-1576

Taste of the Holidays

Orange County Disaster Rebuild announced the date of its 3rd Annual Taste of the Holidays event! It will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you know of a food establishment in Orange County that you would like to see at this year’s event, please encourage them to sign up with us. Our goal is to have 30+ food vendors at this year’s event.

If you’ve been to one of these events, you know you get your money’s worth. It is one of those events you will always remember. Great food with great fellowship! Mark your calendars. Ticket sales will start the first week in October.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on October 14, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

10th Annual Cosmic Costume Bowling Tournament

Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will be holding a bowling tournament on Tuesday, October 26, from 6 -9 p.m. It will be located at Max Bowl 3500 Regional Drive, Port Arthur, Tx. You can buy sponsors ranging from $150 – $2,000. Contact Port Arthur Chamber, 409-963-1107, for more info.

Mother’s Day Out Program

Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.

The West as Home

Is Home where the heart is? The Stark Museum of Art explores the meaning of home in this exhibition “The West as Home,” which is on view through January 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Over 100 works of art and two videos present different aspects of the concept of home through the eyes of artists of the West. Sections on land, shelter, interior space, and family address how artists interpret their ideas of home. Reflecting on what the concept has meant for others can help us to define what home means to us today.

The. W.H. Stark House as Home

The W.H. Stark House as Home,” a companion exhibition to “The West as Home,” offers a peek into the past through belongings from William and Miriam Stark’s home and life together in Orange, Texas. The exhibit runs through January 22, 2022 and tours are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As a living home everyday objects mixed with the latest technical gadgets and priceless antiques. The cases feature practical, sentimental, and sometimes curious items used by the Stark family and the staff over the 40 years William and Miriam lived in the Green Avenue home. Visitors are encouraged to consider what things in their homes make them a unique and dynamic place.