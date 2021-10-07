October 7, 2021

Fins, Feathers, Fooore!

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:50 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

The Rotary Club of Bridge City-Orangefield is pleased to announce their 1st Annual Guys’ Game Night: Fins, Feathers, and Foooore! The game night will be held at the Bridge City Community Center located on 105 Parkside Drive in Bridge City from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 21. Tickets and sponsorships are still available. $60 per individual ticket. Prizes include premium golf clubs and gear, fishing trips, and hunting equipment. There will also be door prizes and a live auction held during the event. Alcohol and dinner will be served during the event. No one under 21 will be permitted.

