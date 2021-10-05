Holiday in the Park registration extended

City of West Orange has extended booth registration deadline, as additional spaces have been added this year. So, if you’re interested in getting a booth for the festival, now’s the time!

And if you have one of those fine classic cars or trucks and want to show it off to others, the Holiday in the Park car/truck show will be the place to be!

The festival promises to have something for everyone – holiday gifts, decorations, crafts, local live entertainment, great food, fine vehicles, free crafts for the kids…and oh, yes….no gate fee!

So come on out and spend the day with us on Saturday, November 6 at West Orange’s 20th annual Holiday in the Park.